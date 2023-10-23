The Perfect Wine Pairing For Walnut, Pear, And Prosciutto Paninis

If you're looking for a new and exciting panini to try, then look no further than Tasting Table's walnut, pear, and prosciutto panini, which was developed by Taylor Murray. Along with the pear and prosciutto, the sandwich comes together with a walnut-based pesto and burrata or mozzarella, within two slices of either ciabatta or sourdough. All in all, it makes for one special, ultra-tasty sandwich that is perfect for a decadent weekend lunch.

To make the meal even more decadent, you're going to want to pair it with the right glass of wine. To steer us in the right direction for the beverage choice, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Catherine Fallis, a Master Sommelier at Bright Cellars, an online wine subscription service.

Fallis said, "Crunchy, nutty, sweet, earthy and salty are the main components in this delicious panini. I recommend a light, refreshing, neutral food-friendly wine such as Pinot Grigio."