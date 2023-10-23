What Happens If You Try To Brew Instant Coffee In Your Drip Maker

Bleary-eyed, you stumble into the kitchen ready to get the day started, and realize you've dumped instant coffee crystals into your coffee machine. As tempting as it might be to press the brew button anyway, you may want to refrain. Sending instant coffee through the inner workings of your drip coffee maker can turn the guts of the machine into a slog-like mess, ultimately impacting the taste of your next coffee brewed from flavorful freshly ground coffee beans.

Give yourself a pass and dump out those bits of instant coffee before any hot water comes into contact with your morning mistake. You'll have less cleaning up to do after the first cup of caffeine has hit your system, and you can thank yourself once you're feeling a bit more alert. If you don't happen to have ground-up beans to place into your machine yet are desperately craving that early cup of morning Joe, place instant coffee in the machine's glass carafe rather than the filter basket to save it from potential strife.