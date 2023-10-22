The Best Way To Reheat Crispy Fried Mushrooms

Few fried foods compare to the irresistible crunch of freshly fried mushrooms. But what do you do when you have leftover fried mushrooms that have lost their crispiness? Toss them in the air fryer or oven to bring them back to life.

Whether you're a die-hard air fryer user or just prefer your standard oven, the reheating steps are quite similar. Set the temperature to 350°F and allow it to preheat for a few minutes. This ensures that the mushrooms cook evenly and maintain their crispy texture without burning. Place your leftover fried mushrooms in a single layer in the air fryer basket or baking sheet. Avoid overcrowding, as this can prevent even heating. Depending on the size and thickness of your mushrooms, reheat them for three to five minutes, checking them periodically to prevent overcooking. When they're golden brown and have regained their crispiness, they're ready to enjoy.