The Best Way To Freeze Stuffed Pasta Shells When Meal Prepping

Meal prepping pasta shells and stashing them in the freezer for later is an excellent self-care move because it saves future you heaps of time, money, and effort. But, if you're finding that the texture of your stuffed shells is soggy once reheated, you may need to reconsider your freezer technique. The best way to freeze stuffed pasta when meal prepping is to fill and freeze the shells flat on a sheet pan without the sauce before placing them in freezer bags.

This technique prevents the shells from sticking together and guarantees they won't become floppy and unpalatable once reheated. The pasta remains al dente because it hasn't had the opportunity to absorb any sauce as it chills. Freezing the shells without the sauce also leaves you with oodles of creative leeway when dinnertime arrives instead of locking you into a set flavor. You can pair the shells with a simple marinara one day, an alfredo the next, and a fragrant pesto later in the month. As long as the shells are prepped with their filling, you can create a new dish at your leisure simply by switching up the sauce, adding some veggies, and scattering some toppings, such as shredded Parmesan, panko breadcrumbs, or fresh herbs.