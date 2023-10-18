Los Angeles Will Host The First-Ever Chain Restaurant Food Festival This December
If you're a fan of chain restaurants — and especially if you're a chain restaurant lover who lives in Los Angeles — you'll be delighted to hear about an upcoming event. Chain, a pop-up series created by actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth (of downtown L.A. restaurant Otium) and intended to pay homage to chain restaurants, is hosting the first-ever chain restaurant food festival, ChainFest, this December in L.A.
ChainFest will take place over one weekend, beginning Friday, December 1, and ending Sunday, December 3, 2023. The restaurants involved will feature completely new, limited-time-only menu items for guests to enjoy. Additionally, there will be games and activities available for food lovers in between bites.
Tickets are priced at $75 per person (including children ages 6 and up) for a three-hour window at the festival and all food and activities are included in the price of the ticket. However, if you want to participate, you should act fast as the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. timeslot for Friday is already sold out, as is the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. timeslot for Saturday.
Which chain restaurants will be at the festival?
Food lovers can expect to find some of the most popular chain restaurants at ChainFest. The participating chains include Chili's, Dunkin', Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Red Robin, and Sonic. Plus, the fun doesn't stop at just food — drink companies will also be present, with Pepsi, Don Julio, Johnny Walker, Smirnoff, and Captain Morgan all slated to be in attendance. ChainFest will feature dishes, as well as cocktails (for those ages 21 and up, of course), completely exclusive to the festival.
While the menu is not yet available to peruse, ChainFest did confirm that there will be some vegetarian options. However, it is noted that modifications to dishes will not be available.
Guests can arrive anytime during their three-hour ticket window but will be expected to leave as soon as their time is up so that the next round of guests can begin their time with the food and games. To buy tickets, visit the ChainFest website.