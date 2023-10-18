Los Angeles Will Host The First-Ever Chain Restaurant Food Festival This December

If you're a fan of chain restaurants — and especially if you're a chain restaurant lover who lives in Los Angeles — you'll be delighted to hear about an upcoming event. Chain, a pop-up series created by actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth (of downtown L.A. restaurant Otium) and intended to pay homage to chain restaurants, is hosting the first-ever chain restaurant food festival, ChainFest, this December in L.A.

ChainFest will take place over one weekend, beginning Friday, December 1, and ending Sunday, December 3, 2023. The restaurants involved will feature completely new, limited-time-only menu items for guests to enjoy. Additionally, there will be games and activities available for food lovers in between bites.

Tickets are priced at $75 per person (including children ages 6 and up) for a three-hour window at the festival and all food and activities are included in the price of the ticket. However, if you want to participate, you should act fast as the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. timeslot for Friday is already sold out, as is the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. timeslot for Saturday.