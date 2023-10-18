Barcelona Hot Spot Sips Named World's Best Bar 2023

On October 17, broadcasting out of a decommissioned power plant in Singapore, The World's 50 Best Bars Academy awarded the title of World's Best Bar 2023 to the relatively new Barcelona cocktail bar, Sips. Having been established during the pandemic in 2021, it didn't take long for the international community to recognize just how special this bar is, seeing as it earned third place in 2022. Of course, it helps that it was founded by two of the industry's most famous bartenders, Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez. The organization praised their emphasis on "serious cocktails served in unserious forms," citing the Primordial cocktail (12-year-old Scotch, port, and nashi pear) being served in a metal cast of two hands rather than a glass, as an example.

This is the second year in a row that a Barcelona bar has earned the title of World's Best Bar. Last year, it was Paradiso, a speakeasy cocktail bar that you enter through a pastrami shop's fridge door. Paradiso came in fourth place this year. The fact that Barcelona kept the throne two years in a row is a huge upset. Since the awards began in 2009, London and New York bars have historically reigned supreme. New York's Double Chicken Please came in second place, but London wasn't represented in the top three for the first time since the awards began. Mexico City's trendy but austere cocktail bar, Handshake Speakeasy, rose to third place.