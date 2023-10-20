What You Need To Know About Buena Papa Fry Bar From Shark Tank

Though many entrepreneurs come on "Shark Tank" to pitch a product, the Sharks are no strangers to restaurant concepts being floated their way. In the past, eateries such as Custard Stand, a West Virginia-based chili dog and frozen custard restaurant; Cousins Maine Lobster, a seafood-centric food truck line; and Chi'lantro, a Korean-Mexican fusion chain from Texas, have showcased their ideas in hope of capital, mentorship, or both from the pool of investors. Though they haven't all been successful in getting a bite, many have seen bumps in sales due to the exposure. That may be just what Raleigh, North Carolina, restaurant Buena Papa Fry Bar is after, though cash is always king.

Founded by Johanna and James Windon in 2021, Buena Papa — Spanish for "good potato" — takes loaded fries to a whole new level. Having seen a disruption in their cleaning business during the pandemic, the couple was searching for a new outlet for their entrepreneurial energies. Johanna, who was born in Bogota, Colombia, and immigrated to the U.S. at age six, decided to tap into her roots. More specifically, she honed in on a popular Colombian meal called Bandeja Paisa, which can include beans, rice, chorizo, and crispy pork belly. Without rice at the ready, the couple decided to see how the various elements would work over fries. It was an instant hit — at least with the Windons, who further refined the idea in their home kitchen.