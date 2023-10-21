An Expert's Advice For Crafting Refreshing Champagne Tequila Cocktails

If you've messed around with a cocktail shaker, you know that some ingredients just click — vodka and vermouth, gin and juice, you get the picture. Tequila and bubbly are probably not on that list. Bubbly wines are often a little sweet with a touch of minerality, while tequila is often grassy and savory (particularly reposado styles). But these flavor profiles aren't so distinct that they can't be fused together through the power of modern mixology, and the results are delicious.

We talked to David Yan González, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila, about how to make the most out of this adventurous pairing. He recommended a Tequila Spritz, which is a fun twist on the brunch staple, the Aperol Spritz. Use tequila blanco as your base, add some Champagne or Prosecco, and top it off with fresh fruit and herbs, like rosemary, thyme, basil, or mint. If you serve it in a red wine glass, you'll have enough room for ice, which will add a nice chill to the drink.

Regardless of which cocktail you go with, blanco and reposado tequilas are going to be better options than añejo. Añejo is a high-shelf tequila that's aged in oak barrels for at least a year and costs more because of it. Its bold flavor profile and higher cost make it more suited to serving neat. If you are going to use añejo in a cocktail, you'll want to look for a different pairing than Champagne.