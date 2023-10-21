Cabbage Is The Unconventional Ingredient That Adds Fresh Texture To Ramen

Ramen is renowned for its savory qualities coming from ingredients such as fatty pork, soy, and miso. But this richness needs the balance of fresh additions, and cabbage is a great way to counteract all that oil and salt. Whether you're talking napa, bok choy, or savoy, this age-old plant is a member of the Brassica genus of vegetables that includes broccoli, kale, rutabaga, turnips, and Brussels sprouts. While it's been cultivated for thousands of years, it's only recently made its way into the ramen bowl, but its addition has been a welcome one.

Aside from being packed with flavor, cabbage is bursting with nutrients, including vitamins C, K, and B6. Healthline reports that cabbage is not only great for heart health, but can also keep inflammation in check, while also aiding in digestion and blood pressure management. Referred to as kyabetsu in Japan, cabbage's firm, crunchy texture adds body to the dish. While mild overall, it's also surprisingly rich, with just a hint of sweetness that adds another layer of complexity to your ramen bowl. The fact that it's a leafy green also means that your broth will be imbued with a pleasant hint of crunch. To top it off, cabbage acts as the perfect flavor sponge, soaking up all that savory goodness in one juicy mass. All of this adds up to a perfect addition to your toolkit of ramen toppings, so next time you boil up those noodles, why not give cabbage a go?