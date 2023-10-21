Leftovers Are Best When Making Quinoa Fried Rice

There is something about fried rice that has an almost universal appeal. This cornerstone of Chinese cuisine spread beyond the borders of China long ago and was also one of the first Asian dishes to gain popularity in the West. It was the gateway dish to Chinese food for a lot of us growing up, so it's no surprise that many have tried to recreate its magic at home. This has all too often resulted in gummy catastrophes that come nowhere near what's served up in restaurants. However, thanks to the internet, not to mention the popularity of cooking shows, the simple secret to cooking take-out quality fried rice has been revealed — just use old leftover rice from the refrigerator.

This game-changer has led to even more good news. It turns out that you don't even need rice to make fried "rice." Many substitutes will more than do the trick, especially quinoa, which, when fried up, is nearly indistinguishable from the more conventional ingredient. As with traditional fried rice, you should always use leftover quinoa in order to avoid sogginess. This will guarantee that it fries up nicely and achieves that perfect crispiness that makes the dish so irresistible in the first place.