Why Ina Garten Suggests Starting Parties With A 'Getting To Know You' Cocktail

Even hospitality experts get nervous before events. "Never let 'em see you sweat," hostessing queen Ina Garten told Bon Appétit of her approach to entertaining. "I try to greet my friends with a drink in my hand, a warm smile on my face, and great music in the background because that's what gets a dinner party off to a fun start."

But it isn't just having a drink in her hand that Garten views as the trick for a successful evening. In her book Go-To Dinners, Garten reveals that offering drinks as soon as guests arrive can help create a jovial atmosphere. "There's something about offering a guest a special drink that says, 'We're having a party!' and 'I'm happy to see you'," she says. Whether you've created special cocktails for the occasion or have a bottle of white wine chilled in anticipation of your guests' arrival, making sure drinks are flowing as soon as the doorbell rings can set your dinner party off to a solid beginning.