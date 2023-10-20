The Most Important Step For Homemade Sriracha Is Worth The Wait

Good things come to those who wait, especially when it comes to fermented foods. Fermentation adds a pop of acidity and flavor to some of our favorite foods, like yogurt, pickles, and even hot sauce, but it takes patience and a little hands-off waiting time to pay off. Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas shared her sriracha recipe, and you might be surprised how easy this popular condiment is to make at home.

With just a few simple ingredients — plus the most important step, time — you can have a batch of tangy homemade sriracha to use for yourself or give as a very thoughtful gift to your spice-loving friends. "The fermentation process is incredibly important in the flavor development of the sauce, as it adds a tang and more complexity," Douglas says.

Sriracha is a garlic and chili-based sauce, balanced with salt, sugar, and acidity. With roots in Southeast Asia, the most popular brand has faced shortages, making this recipe a bonus for those of us who can't face a plate of eggs or bowl of pho without a dash of heat.