Think Twice Before Asking For A Reheated Espresso At A Coffee Shop

The thing about reheating espresso drinks is that you kind of can't. At least, maybe you could. At home. With a microwave. The thing is, chances are your barista doesn't have a microwave. If there's any kind of "reheating" appliance behind the coffee counter at your favorite local cafe, it's likely a toaster oven for warming up the baked goods in the display case. Even if you get wicked lucky and there's a microwave back there after all unless you're drinking out of a ceramic mug, that paper cup is liable to catch on fire during the one-minute tenure it'll take to adequately reheat your drink.

"What about the steam wand?" you might ask. It's true that the steam wand is what warms espresso beverages during their initial crafting — it's the part of the espresso machine that aerates and heats the milk in the pitcher. Alas, espresso beverages are typically mostly milk, and dairy is a fickle ingredient. Microfoam breaks down within just a few minutes, and milk can really only be steamed once before becoming, well, sort of gross. That initial steam turns the milk frothy, lighter, and puffier, and a second steam will either scald it, curdle it, make it fall flat, or over-dilute it with additional water and turn your latte into a thin mess.