Toppings Are The Key To Serving Up An Epic Chili Bar For Dinner Guests

Whether you're accommodating a large group for dinner or anticipating a handful of picky eaters, setting up a diverse chili bar is an easy and fun approach to mealtime. With different tolerances for heat and preferences for chili toppings, organizing an array of condiments, cheeses, vegetables, and other garnishes can help ensure that your guests' palates are all satisfied and their bellies are all full.

Once you've made a pot of your favorite chili recipe, set out bowls filled with shredded cheese, chopped chives, diced tomatoes, crackers, and hot sauces. Offer a tray of freshly baked cornbread next to the spread and let guests pick and choose ingredients to create the perfect flavor combinations that suit their individual appetites. Because chili recipes can offer so many different kinds of flavors, you'll have less stress as the chef and host if you allow your guests to make some of the flavor and pairing choices for you.