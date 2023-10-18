Creation Nation After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founder

Creation Nation was founded by Karen Nation in 2016 to make a customizable, eco-friendly alternative to pre-packaged protein and energy bars. Nation spent time in foster care growing up, and it was hard for her to find food that met her dietary restrictions during this period of her life. This inspired her to create a line of mixes for making energy bites, protein bars, and cookies at home.

The mixes can be adapted to suit a variety of nutritional or dietary needs, from gluten-free to paleo to keto diets. All you have to do to turn the dry mixes into finished snacks is add wet ingredients like water, plant milk, peanut butter, or mashed banana — the exact choice of mix-in is up to the consumer and their personal dietary restrictions or preferences.

Karen Nation pitched her company on "Shark Tank" in an episode that first aired in the spring of 2021. Though she didn't walk away with a deal, she did make a personal connection with one of the Sharks, who admired her story and tenacity. In an exclusive interview with Karen Nation, Tasting Table learned what it was like to appear on "Shark Tank" and how the business is doing now.