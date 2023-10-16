Chick-Fil-A Debuts Free Cookbook With Recipes Featuring Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Chick-fil-A's menu already serves millions of customers a year from their retail locations and drive-thrus, and now the chicken chain wants to help you cook at home. According to a press release, the company is publishing its first cookbook, which is inspired by the Shared Table program to donate food that Chick-fil-A started back in 2012. The cookbook is centered around the theme of reducing food waste and helping to fight food insecurity with recipes that utilize common leftovers and pantry items. Titled "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table," the collection of recipes and stories is entirely digital and available for free online.

Many of the recipes in the cookbook come straight from non-profit organizations that work with Chick-fil-A's Shared Table program, which takes unused food from restaurants to people in need. Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A says, "Our goal for 'Extra Helpings' is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste."

Chick-fil-A sees the new cookbook as a tool that will help expand the impact of Shared Table and "address the root causes of both hunger and food waste." Alongside the launch of the online cookbook, the company will donate a total of $1 million to Feeding America, Canada's Second Harvest, and seven nonprofit partners working on food insecurity.