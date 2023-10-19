Antonia Lofaso's Favorite Meal Of 2023

As you can imagine, celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso dines out quite a bit. The owner of Los Angeles eateries Black Market Liquor Bar, Scopa Italian Roots, and DAMA, Lofaso made her name on the cooking competition show "Top Chef" and continues to be a popular presence in food media. Tasting Table recently got the chance to speak with her and Brooke Williamson at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's "Sip & Savor" event and wanted to know from someone as culinarily well-traveled as Lofaso, what struck her as a truly outstanding meal she's had in the past year.

"You know what, actually I keep saying that my most memorable meal was at Zahav, it's Michael Solomonov," Lofaso explained. "It was outstanding, that was probably the most interesting ... he pulled out like a 45-day dry-aged veal that he was curing and it was unbelievable."

Located in Philadelphia, Zahav transports the culturally diverse flavors of Israel to the "City of Brotherly Love." Chef Michael Solomonov pulls from the Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern culinary canon of his birth country, offering guests such dishes as laffa bread, brisket kebabs, and his signature pomegranate lamb shoulder.