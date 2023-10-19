The Only Kitchen Tools You Need, According To Michael Symon - Exclusive

Single-use tools have been cluttering up kitchens in recent years, and the truth of the matter is many professional chefs simply don't see a need for them. Alton Brown famously decries what he calls "unitaskers," but he is not the only one. Chef Michael Symon has joined the conversation. In an exclusive interview, he told Tasting Table there are only a few essential kitchen tools you need.

"People are always like, 'What are the must-haves in a kitchen?' I'm like, 'A chef knife, a bench scraper, a rasp, and a good spoon,'" Symon said. This list may seem short, but Symon assures us it is effective. "There's nothing that you can't make with those things."

For Symon, all the gadgets in the world can't compete with simple tools. "Maybe I'm dating myself a little bit, but we're living in an era of chefs where there's so many fancy toys and I am such a simpleton in the kitchen," says Symon. He points out that many of the gadgets on the market create more work than they save. "The garlic press itself has to be the dumbest invention in the history of inventions. It takes you 10 seconds to press the garlic and four years to get the garlic out of all those little holes." Instead, he recommends using that trusty chef's knife. "Use the side of your knife as a garlic press," he said.