Snack Manufacturer Fined More Than $140K For Breaking Child Labor Laws

Monogram Meat Snacks was slapped with a $140,164 fine after a Chandler, Minnesota factory run by the company was found in violation of child labor laws. The manufacturer is a subsidiary of Monogram Food Solutions LLC, which operates 13 factories across seven states and produces items like Wild Bill's Jerky, Bull's Snack Sticks, and Butterball Smoked Turkey Sticks.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the company had 11 or more children between the ages of 15 and 17 years old working at its Minnesota factory. Underage employees were even tasked with operating dangerous machinery. During an investigation that began in March 2023, the Labor Department temporarily banned the company from shipping its meat and cheese products from the facility. In July 2023, the DoL initially fined the company $30,276, after it was revealed that the facility employed two minors, aged 16 and 17. The additional civil penalty, which the company agreed to pay on October 5, comes following the discovery of nine more underage workers.

In a statement released back in July, a Monogram spokesperson maintained that the two teens who were initially found working at the factory landed their positions with fake identification. As NBC News reported at the time, the company expressed that it was voluntarily taking steps to prevent the situation from happening in the future and had agreed to hire a third-party consultant to ensure compliance with child labor laws.