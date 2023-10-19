Experience The Life Of A Spy At Milwaukee's Safe House Restaurant

James Bond, Ethan Hunt, Jason Bourne ... if you know and love any of these names, there's a good chance that you've imagined yourself being a secret agent or a spy once or twice, too. Fortunately, if you're able to dine in the Milwaukee area, you don't have to imagine. You can get a taste of the cloak-and-dagger lifestyle by visiting The Safe House, a restaurant that's built around a pretty peculiar theme: the base of operation of a secret spy cell.

The Safe House's spy-inspired concept is carried out in every detail. You won't see the restaurant's name on the front door; instead, the signage is of a bogus company called International Exports, Ltd. To enter, you must provide a secret password to the receptionist, Agent MoneyPenny, a character reminiscent of handlers in classic 1980s spy thrillers. Don't know the password? No worries, you can pass a quick "clearance test" to show you're not a mole (no spoiler here, finding the password is half the fun).

Once inside, you'll step into a world that has everything that'll make an espionage lover geeked out: spy history, themed decors, and delicious food. The walls are lined floor-to-ceiling with spy-themed memorabilia, including vintage spy gadgets, classified documents, and an extensive collection of spy novels. And of course, the menu isn't all that bad, either.