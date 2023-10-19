Experience The Life Of A Spy At Milwaukee's Safe House Restaurant
James Bond, Ethan Hunt, Jason Bourne ... if you know and love any of these names, there's a good chance that you've imagined yourself being a secret agent or a spy once or twice, too. Fortunately, if you're able to dine in the Milwaukee area, you don't have to imagine. You can get a taste of the cloak-and-dagger lifestyle by visiting The Safe House, a restaurant that's built around a pretty peculiar theme: the base of operation of a secret spy cell.
The Safe House's spy-inspired concept is carried out in every detail. You won't see the restaurant's name on the front door; instead, the signage is of a bogus company called International Exports, Ltd. To enter, you must provide a secret password to the receptionist, Agent MoneyPenny, a character reminiscent of handlers in classic 1980s spy thrillers. Don't know the password? No worries, you can pass a quick "clearance test" to show you're not a mole (no spoiler here, finding the password is half the fun).
Once inside, you'll step into a world that has everything that'll make an espionage lover geeked out: spy history, themed decors, and delicious food. The walls are lined floor-to-ceiling with spy-themed memorabilia, including vintage spy gadgets, classified documents, and an extensive collection of spy novels. And of course, the menu isn't all that bad, either.
What's on the menu?
The restaurant offers a diverse menu with such options as appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, and full entrees. They also have a variety of beverages, including cocktails, craft beers, and wines. And if you got a hunch that the menu would follow the theme, you'd be correct! Each dish has a spy-themed code name that's either a pop culture or a historical reference.
To kick off your experience, you can try the fried C4 Cheese Curds, which are Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds with a fun twist, or the Stasi Twists, East German soft pretzels served with dipping sauces. Even the salads, burgers, and sandwiches have unique code names, like the Covert Chopped Salad, Tradecraft Tacos, or Mission Impossible. For entrees, you have equally intriguing options, such as the License to Kill Mac & Cheese loaded with house-smoked chicken and peppery bacon. Seafood enthusiasts can try their Furtive Fish Fry, a crispy cod fillet served with the house's special Top Gun tartar sauce.
To complement your meal, you can choose from their signature cocktails, like the Great Spytini (a martini reminiscent of Bond's preferred drink) or the Agent Midnight, a bourbon-based drink with a blend of simple syrup, cinnamon spice, and bitters. Beer aficionados can opt for a draft SpyPA or try the Code Beer, a signature amber ale served in a can. And if you want to remember your time at the restaurant, the restaurant even offers commemorative glasses for sale at the bar.