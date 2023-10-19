How A Stick Of Butter Can Help You Easily Cut Through Sticky Cheeses

One of the best steps you can take is to chill these types of cheeses properly. Cold cheese is less likely to become overly sticky, making it easier to cut. But apart from this, it all comes down to the knife you choose to use and how you use it. It's important to use a sharp knife to get clean and precise cuts. A dull blade can cause the cheese to tear or stick more easily. Better yet, use a knife, such as a soft cheese knife, that has a thin blade to help prevent sticking. Thicker blades can cause the cheese to tear as you try to pull it away from the blade.

After every few slices, it's good practice to wipe your knife blade clean with a paper towel and reapply a thin layer of butter if needed. This ensures that your cheese doesn't accumulate on the knife as some of the butter is left behind with each cut. In some cases, briefly warming the knife under hot water can also help. Just be sure to dry it thoroughly before applying the butter and using it on your cheese.

By making the most of the butter in your fridge and following these additional tips, you can master the art of slicing through sticky cheese. Say goodbye to uneven, messy cuts and hello to perfectly sliced cheese for your sandwiches, charcuterie boards, or cheese platters.