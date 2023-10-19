How Michael Symon Really Feels About Well-Done Steaks - Exclusive

For truly well-done steak though, Symon emphasizes that people like what they like. "I'm not going to beat people up because they don't like steak cooked to the temperatures that I like to cook." We appreciate Symon's candor and acceptance of all people's tastes. That being said, he is not entirely letting well-done steak eaters off the hook. If you prefer your steak to be well done, Symon says, "At least don't get a filet and order it well done. It's going to be like eating shoe leather."

He continues that if you like all your meat cooked to that level, "Maybe a steak isn't what you want." For those who are adamant about cooking their meat all the way through, Symon has a suggestion. "Maybe you want a short rib, where it needs to be cooked well done and that's when it tastes the best." If you are a fan of well-cooked steak, this may be your sign to branch out and try something new, while enjoying food the way that makes you happy.