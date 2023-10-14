The USDA Expects The Sugar Supply To Take A Hit Due To Severe Drought

From olive oil in Italy to beef in Texas, severe drought has hit the global food supply with a connecting uppercut over the past year. (Surprise: There's more.) The USDA released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on October 12, and things aren't looking great for sweet-toothed foodies.

The USDA forecasts the total U.S. sugar supply to clock in around 14,222,000 tons, down 419,000 tons from 2022-23 (via Food Business News). Even though America is one of the top sugar-producing countries in the world, U.S. the yield for 2023-2024 is predicted to be 2.9% less than last year. Louisiana (the largest cane sugar growing region in America) was hit with a nasty drought this year. Although some of the crop was rescued by a period of sudden rainfall late in the summer growing season, the drought stunted what are normally 7-foot-tall plants down to 5 feet. Eddie Lewis of Eddie Lewis Sugarcane Farms LLC estimates that 20-30% of the state's sugarcane crop will be unusable this year, via local news outlet KATC.

It wasn't just Louisiana, either. Six of the top 10 sugar-producing countries in the world have been plagued with extreme weather this year. Drought raged in Mexico and Pakistan, and flooding spread across the U.S., Europe, China, and India. Sugar output fell nearly 25% in Thailand, and experts anticipate a 10-15% decrease in the total global sugar supply for the upcoming market year.