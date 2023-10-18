Line Yout Refrigerator Shelves For Quick And Easy Cleanups

Your refrigerator is the heart of your kitchen, the keeper of all things fresh and delicious. But, amidst the array of groceries and leftovers, spills and leaks are bound to happen. That's where lining your refrigerator shelves comes in to make cleaning up a breeze. And, the good news is, you don't need to invest in specialized liners. Plastic wrap or, better yet, press-and-seal wrap can get the job done.

Laying down a sheet of wrap on each of your refrigerator shelves creates protective barriers that catch spills and drips and prevent them from turning into sticky messes. This is a game-changer, because when a spill or leak occurs, you can simply peel off the disposable layer and replace it with a fresh sheet; no scrubbing or messy cleanup required. Lining shelves with protective wrap preserves the cleanliness of your refrigerator, which can ultimately extend the shelf life of your produce and other perishables.

Ultimately, press-and-seal wrap is the better option because it won't cling to the food and other perishable items like plastic wrap. Since only one side of press-and-seal wrap is sticky, it will securely grip the shelves but not the items you place on top of it. There are, however, other options to consider, too.