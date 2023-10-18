Line Yout Refrigerator Shelves For Quick And Easy Cleanups
Your refrigerator is the heart of your kitchen, the keeper of all things fresh and delicious. But, amidst the array of groceries and leftovers, spills and leaks are bound to happen. That's where lining your refrigerator shelves comes in to make cleaning up a breeze. And, the good news is, you don't need to invest in specialized liners. Plastic wrap or, better yet, press-and-seal wrap can get the job done.
Laying down a sheet of wrap on each of your refrigerator shelves creates protective barriers that catch spills and drips and prevent them from turning into sticky messes. This is a game-changer, because when a spill or leak occurs, you can simply peel off the disposable layer and replace it with a fresh sheet; no scrubbing or messy cleanup required. Lining shelves with protective wrap preserves the cleanliness of your refrigerator, which can ultimately extend the shelf life of your produce and other perishables.
Ultimately, press-and-seal wrap is the better option because it won't cling to the food and other perishable items like plastic wrap. Since only one side of press-and-seal wrap is sticky, it will securely grip the shelves but not the items you place on top of it. There are, however, other options to consider, too.
Consider environmentally friendly options
While the press-and-seal wrap is a convenient option, it's worth considering more environmentally friendly alternatives. Wax paper is a biodegradable option that can serve as an excellent refrigerator shelf liner. It's grease-resistant and can easily be replaced when soiled. If you're looking for a long-term solution, you can't do better than specially designed fridge mats. These are made from eco-friendly materials and come in various patterns and sizes. They are washable and can be a stylish addition to your fridge as well.
Additional benefits of lining your refrigerator shelves include preventing odor absorption, reducing mold, and protecting the shelves themselves. Some foods can release strong odors that linger in your refrigerator. Lining the shelves can help prevent these odors from being absorbed by other items. Moisture can accumulate in your refrigerator, leading to mold and mildew growth. Shelf liners can help absorb excess moisture, keeping your fridge fresh and clean. If your refrigerator has glass shelves, lining them can also provide a layer of protection against scratches and chips caused by heavy or sharp objects.
So, the next time you stock up on groceries, consider giving your refrigerator a protective makeover before loading the shelves. Future you will thank you for it.