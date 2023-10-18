When Deep Frying Cheese, Make Sure You Freeze It Before It Hits The Oil

Fried cheese, with its irresistible crispy exterior and gooey, melty interior, is a comfort food favorite. But what if we told you there's a secret to taking your fried cheese to a whole new level of deliciousness? Enter the game-changing technique of freezing cheese before frying it, a culinary hack that transforms your cheese into golden, oozy perfection.

The key to freezing cheese before frying it lies in texture and temperature. Cheese, when frozen, becomes firmer and less prone to melting quickly, allowing it to hold its shape during frying. This means that your fried cheese will have a delightful contrast between the crispy exterior and the creamy interior, creating a truly crave-worthy snack.

This technique is particularly effective when working with breaded cheese or uncoated cheese. If you're preparing breaded cheese sticks, mozzarella bites, or cheese-filled nuggets, freezing the cheese beforehand will help maintain their shape while achieving that delightful crunch. Even if you're not breading your cheese, freezing can still be beneficial. Uncoated cheese cubes or slices can be frozen to prevent them from turning into a melted mess as soon as they hit the hot oil.