When Deep Frying Cheese, Make Sure You Freeze It Before It Hits The Oil
Fried cheese, with its irresistible crispy exterior and gooey, melty interior, is a comfort food favorite. But what if we told you there's a secret to taking your fried cheese to a whole new level of deliciousness? Enter the game-changing technique of freezing cheese before frying it, a culinary hack that transforms your cheese into golden, oozy perfection.
The key to freezing cheese before frying it lies in texture and temperature. Cheese, when frozen, becomes firmer and less prone to melting quickly, allowing it to hold its shape during frying. This means that your fried cheese will have a delightful contrast between the crispy exterior and the creamy interior, creating a truly crave-worthy snack.
This technique is particularly effective when working with breaded cheese or uncoated cheese. If you're preparing breaded cheese sticks, mozzarella bites, or cheese-filled nuggets, freezing the cheese beforehand will help maintain their shape while achieving that delightful crunch. Even if you're not breading your cheese, freezing can still be beneficial. Uncoated cheese cubes or slices can be frozen to prevent them from turning into a melted mess as soon as they hit the hot oil.
Tips for freezing cheese for frying
To prepare cheese for frying, start by cutting your cheese into your desired shapes or sizes. Ensure they're not too large, as smaller pieces are easier to handle and cook more evenly. Arrange the cheese pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, ensuring they don't touch each other. Place the baking sheet in the freezer and allow the cheese to freeze for at least one hour. This prevents the pieces from sticking together.
While the cheese is freezing, you can prepare your breading station if you plan to coat the cheese. Beat some eggs for an egg wash and have your breadcrumbs or coating mixture ready. When you're ready to fry, dip each frozen cheese piece in the egg wash and then coat it in your chosen breading. You can repeat this process for an extra crispy layer.
Heat your oil to the proper frying temperature and fry the cheese until it turns golden brown and crispy, which should only take a minute or two. Remove the fried cheese from the oil and let it drain on paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve immediately while it's hot and gooey.
The next time you're craving some fried cheese goodness, remember this smart technique. Whether you're enjoying it as an appetizer, snack, or indulgent treat, you'll be glad you took this extra step for an easier time cooking.