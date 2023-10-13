The Free AI Mixologist Tool That Takes The Creative Guesswork Out Of Home Bartending

Have you ever had an array of cocktail ingredients at the ready but had no idea what to make? Your mixology mystery has a new solution thanks to cocktail syrup producer Liber & Co. and creative agency Hunter, Gather. The two companies have partnered up to create a first-of-its-kind AI mixologist. The AI service — nicknamed Liber after Liber & Co., which was in turn named after the Roman god of wine — uses your personal preferences and the ingredients you have in your kitchen or bar to guide you through the drink-creation process.

Adam Higginbotham, the co-founder of Liber & Co., said via press release, "AI has been the subject of so much excitement in the last year, and we've always wanted to bring our cocktail database to life. So when Hunt, Gather approached us with the opportunity to incorporate this extremely unique technology into our brand we knew it was a moment where stars were aligning."

Liber contains a multitude of cocktail recipes from Liber & Co. and other cocktail resources from around the internet. The catalogue ranges from classic cocktails such as a Moscow Mule to less common drinks like Liber & Co.'s own non-alcoholic Notorious F.I.G. The AI can walk mixologists through measurements and techniques and even offer ingredient substitutions as needed. You can use Liber to craft a drink around ingredients you already have or around the kind of drink you would like to make.