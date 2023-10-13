What To Consider When Adding Protein To Homemade Pad Thai

Pad Thai is one of the best noodle dishes out there and, as satisfying as it is to have made for you at your favorite Thai restaurant, it doesn't hurt to learn how to make your own version of the delicious dish. But if you're going to set out to make your own pad Thai, then you'll want to avoid a common mistake: overdoing it with the protein.

According to an expert, Kris Yenbamroong (the chef and owner of the Night + Market restaurants in Los Angeles), it's important to practice restraint when it comes to this. Yenbamroong told GQ, "I feel that a real 'American' take on Pad Thai is to load it up with protein. It shouldn't be one part chicken breast to one part noodle; that's too much. For me, a good Pad Thai uses the protein — whether it's chicken, tofu, prawns — as a nice accent."

Without the overloading of protein, you'll be able to focus on the star of the show: the noodles. Plus, the other ingredients, such as the crushed peanuts or the bean sprouts, will receive attention as well.