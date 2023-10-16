Why You Should Transfer Wine To Smaller Containers As You Drink It

From its pleasant taste to the ease with which it pairs with food, it's no surprise that wine is a mainstay at celebrations, dinners, and other social gatherings around the world. It is a great treat to enjoy on your own, too, though it can pose a problem: leftover wine. The shelf life of open wine isn't very long, and it is even shorter if you don't store your wine properly. In order to keep your wine fresher for longer without expensive gadgets, we recommend transferring it to progressively smaller containers between each drinking session.

When it comes to preservation, oxygen is the enemy of wine. This is because when wine comes into contact with oxygen, the oxygen reacts with compounds in the wine, changing its taste, aroma, and color. The more space that oxygen has to touch the wine, the more quickly this chemical reaction occurs and the faster your wine declines in quality. As you empty a bottle of wine, more and more air takes the place of where the wine used to be, exposing the remaining wine to excess oxygen and making it deteriorate more rapidly. If you pour your leftover wine into a smaller vessel, however, the liquid will fill that container more completely, leaving less room for oxygen to affect the wine and keeping it tasting nearly as good as the day it was opened.