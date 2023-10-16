Where To Put Discarded Food Scraps On Your Dinner Plate

We all know that there are special rules that need to be followed during the course of a fine dining meal. Start from the outside and move in with the silverware. Elbows off the table. Napkin across the lap. Don't lift your menu off the table, etc. However, there is one rule that you might not know existed. Even if you do know, you've certainly broken it. The rule in question is knowing exactly where to put your discarded food scraps.

The correct place for your food scraps is in the upper left of your plate. Dinner scraps in fine dining are considered to be things that are not normally meant to be eaten. Think errant fish bones, rubbery steak fat, olive pits, or citrus rinds. These are the sorts of things that no one will consider rude if they are left on your plate uneaten. But, if you don't place them in the upper left you will certainly be breaking etiquette.

Be aware, too, that the upper left area does not mean pushing the discards to the edge of the plate. Those should be kept as clean as possible, out of respect for those serving you. Still, you may be wondering why exactly the upper left area of the plate is the place to put discards. Why not, say, the bottom right? Well, that section of the plate has a purpose of its own.