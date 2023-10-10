Our Favorite Prime Day 2023 Finds To Get Your Kitchen Ready For Holiday Parties
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are back with major discounts of up to 50% off on everything you might need for your kitchen, including items for those upcoming holiday parties. Let's face it, the fall and winter holidays and the accompanying get-togethers are just around the corner and this mega sale is the prime way to prepare. This is Amazon's second big sale of the year and includes some of the same deals from Prime Day back in July, plus new bargains.
Do you need new festive serveware or a way to keep your guests entertained at the dinner table? We've rounded up our favorite Prime Big Deal Days sales for the holiday season. Keep in mind that you need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of offers, but you can get a free 30-day trial if you don't already have one. You'll also benefit from discounts and free delivery with an Amazon Prime subscription for any other last-minute holiday orders. You must act fast, however, because these deals are only available through October 11, 2023. And don't forget to check up on those lightning deals that are sporadically added to the sale.
Godinger wine decanter carafe
If you're hosting guests who enjoy vino, this Godinger wine carafe is far classier than placing an open bottle on the table. Not only will it look stylish on your dining table or buffet, but it allows red wine to breathe before it's served. The lead-free crystal decanter holds 25.36 fluid ounces, making it suitable for an entire bottle of wine. It's a number-one best-seller on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating based on around 3,000 customer reviews.
You can buy this crystal Godinger wine decanter for $21.56, which is 38% off its full price of $34.95.
Bico winter wonderland ceramic serving platters
These two serving platters by Bico will make your holiday spread both stylish and delicious. This set has a winter wonderland theme with red images of snowmen, horse-drawn carriages, and children throwing snowballs against a white ceramic background. The rectangular platters are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The brand has other designs if you want something better fit for the fall holidays, or neutral colors if you want to use it throughout the holiday season.
Bico's serving platters are currently 20% off from $31.99, for a total of $25.59 for a set of two.
Heynemo triple slow cooker
Are you worried about keeping food warm during your holiday dinner party? This Heynemo triple slow cooker gives you the ability to cook three dishes at once and keep them warm for hours on end until it's time to serve. Each 1.5-quart slow cooker has adjustable temperatures and lockable lids so you can cook, warm, and serve with a single appliance. It has 4.6 stars based on around 1,000 Amazon customer reviews.
Right now you can buy Heynemo's triple slow cooker set for $79.90, which is 25% off its full price of $106.99. There is also a smaller version with two warmers for $50.39.
Artestia electric fondue set
What's better than having your guests help with the cooking? With this Artestia electric fondue set, you can have an unconventional Friendsgiving by serving savory foods like bread and roasted vegetables with cheese and strawberries dipped in chocolate. This set comes with a 1-quart ceramic pot to melt chocolate and cheese plus a 2.6-quart stainless steel pot to cook meat. It has eight fondue forks with colored tips so nobody gets confused. This Amazon Choice product boasts a 4.5-star rating.
Normally priced at $81.99, during Prime Day you can buy Artestia's electric fondue set for $66.35, a 19% discount.
Le Creuset stoneware rectangular dish with platter lid
If you're looking for a baking dish that doubles as serveware, start (or add to) your Le Creuset collection with this rectangular dish with a platter lid. The 14.75 by 9 baking dish has a 2.75-quart capacity, making it perfect for baking and serving holiday dishes. It comes in various colors, including red if you want a festive touch.
This Le Creuset staple usually retails for $124.95, but depending on the color, right now it's 20 to 24% off for a cost of $94.95 to $99.95. Not bad considering it'll last many holiday seasons to come.