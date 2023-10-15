Why You Should Add Parmesan To Cooked Pasta Before Any Sauce

When it comes to enjoying a plate of perfectly cooked pasta, you might be surprised by how you should be finishing the dish. While it might be natural to assume that adding the sauce first is the best course of action, there's a compelling case for shaking things up and giving parmesan cheese the spotlight by adding it before the sauce. While it might not seem like a big difference in how you prep the dish, it actually does alter the final dish in a significant way.

Many people pour their carefully prepared sauce directly over their cooked pasta, saving the cheese for a final flourish on top. This is a deeply ingrained practice and is often seen as the "correct" way to plate pasta because it allows the pasta to soak up more of the sauce. However, when you sprinkle grated Parmesan over hot, unsauced pasta, the cheese begins to melt and adhere to the noodles. This not only creates a creamy, cheesy coating but also allows the cheese to meld with the pasta, infusing every bite with its salty, savory goodness.