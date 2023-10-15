Why Lidia Bastianich Is A Big Fan Of The Mediterranean Diet

Anyone who has looked into how to maintain a balanced eating regimen has likely heard about the Mediterranean diet, as many experts recommend it. In fact, it is consistently at the top of the list of best diets ranking by the U.S. News and World Report. Another person on board with this specific diet? Renowned chef, television host, and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich.

In an interview with Eating Well, Bastianich had nothing but praise for the Mediterranean diet. The chef explained, "You have vegetables, legumes, carbohydrates and proteins. Eating well takes that balance into consideration."

If you're unfamiliar, the Mediterranean diet places emphasis on whole grains, legumes, fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds. It also encourages the consumption of fats that are actually good for you and promote a healthy heart — aka unsaturated fats — and discourages the consumption of processed foods and refined grains (like white flour or white bread).