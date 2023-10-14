Coffee Is The Flavorful Boost That'll Wake Up Your Staple Waffles

Coffee and breakfast foods go hand in hand — is your breakfast meal even complete without a cup of coffee to go with it? With this in mind, it makes sense to take it one step further and integrate coffee directly into your favorite breakfast food, and the ideal breakfast food to do this with is waffles.

If you'd like to give your waffles a flavorful coffee boost, all you need to do is follow the waffle batter recipe as is and add one tablespoon of brewed coffee to your waffle batter — or, if you'd like an even stronger coffee taste, you can add even more. This can all be whipped up in just 20 minutes.

Additionally, adding brewed coffee is not your only option to get that coffee flavor in your waffles. If you're more of an espresso drinker, you could opt for adding one or two shots of espresso into your waffle batter. Or, if you don't want to brew up coffee or pour espresso shots, you can invest in instant espresso powder or instant coffee; similarly, you would add at least one tablespoon of either powder to achieve that delicious coffee taste infused into the waffles — all the benefits of the original idea but without the extra step of actually making coffee first.

If you're not a fan of waffles, then you can also try this with pancakes or French toast.