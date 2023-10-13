What It Means When A Drink Is Considered A 'Mist'

Though you may have heard of drinks served on the rocks, the term mist is used for another way to use ice in a drink, and no, the presentation doesn't necessarily include a fog-like experience. A misty cocktail is one that has been made and served over crushed ice, like a classic mint julep or frozen daiquiri. Cocktails served with crushed ice offer a refreshing texture and can water down stronger spirits for an easy-to-sip slushie intended for adult palates.

Because crushed ice melts fast, this style is best used in drinks that are consumed at a quicker pace, like mojitos, frozen margaritas, and tropical drinks. Recipes for such beverages tend to lean on the sweeter side and can pack a strongly alcoholic punch. Crushed ice brings more water into the mix, turning down the volume of the alcohol content while cooling drinks quickly — causing a fine mist of condensation on the outside of the glass.