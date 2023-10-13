Why Ina Garten Recommends Tasting Food With Your Eyes Closed

In the Disney Pixar masterpiece "Ratatouille" (2007), the protagonist Remy closes his eyes and takes a bite of cheese, savoring each chew. Then, with his eyes remaining closed, he delights in a bite of a fresh strawberry, remarking, "Amazing. Each flavor was totally unique." Later, Remy tries to bring the experience to his brother Emile, instructing him to close his eyes, take a bite of food, chew it slowly, and think about nothing but the flavors in his mouth.

In the same vein, this is Ina Garten's advice to home cooks, both experienced and green. By her estimation, the secret to crafting or experiencing a great dish might be to simply close your eyes. In her sixth cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," Garten writes, "There are so many ways to unlock the flavor of food and it's the thing I'm always exploring when I cook. Close your eyes the next time you eat a piece of chocolate cake; did it really taste like chocolate or did the fudgey-looking icing just trick you into thinking it would taste like chocolate?"

Tasting food is a multi-sensory experience. Beyond the intricacies of the taste buds themselves, the olfactory system takes in the aroma, and the eyes observe the visual appearance of a dish. Yet, by eliminating the sight sense, the brain can focus more intensely on registering taste, thereby heightening the palate. It may sound like simplistic advice, but there's a slew of scientific research in support of the idea.