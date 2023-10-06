The Angel's Envy Line Expands With Its First Cask Strength Rye Whiskey
Bourbon lovers can rejoice as Angel's Envy has announced the release of a cask strength rye, finished in toasted oak and Sauternes wine barrels. According to a press release, the limited run of 5,500 bottles of the rye whiskey marks the first time Angel's Envy has released a rye aged in such barrels, and the first cask strength barrels selected by master distiller Owen Martin, who assumed the role in the fall of 2022. The new rye will be available in retailers across the U.S. starting December 1, 2023, including the company's own distillery in Louisville, Kentucky.
"We are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation at Angel's Envy," says Martin in the press release. "With my deep background in maturing, blending, and finishing whiskey, I've been able to share a unique perspective on the Angel's Envy award-winning cask strength program, and am looking forward to this next chapter with the brand."
The rye whiskey is a special feature from Angel's Envy, a distillery known for its corn-forward bourbon. The tipple has notes of pears, cream, and the typical spice that is quintessential to rye whiskeys. While you can enjoy it however you like, Angel's Envy recommends sipping this whiskey neat so that the full flavor profile can be appreciated.
How Angel's Envy is different
Angel's Envy is one of Bourbon Country's premiere spirit manufacturers. After breaking ground in Louisville in 2013, the distillery launched their downtown tasting room in 2016. A Bacardi-owned brand, Angel's Envy was founded by a pair of distillers, father and son Lincoln and Wes Henderson. The brand is a favorite of bartenders, many of whom have been engaged by Angel's Envy as brand ambassadors.
The whiskey brand is known for being a bit of an outside-the-box player in the bourbon world, as evidenced by its cask strength line. Angel's Envy has been a pioneer in the field of maturation, finishing its whiskey in barrels that have been used before by distillers of rum and vintners of port wine. The cask strength program is a special part of the company's yearly issuance of whiskey. This year's 12th annual cask strength bourbon — of which 22,656 bottles are being released — has been aged in Portuguese port wine barrels that help the spirit obtain an extra layer of flavor. These rickhouse selections have garnered recognition from The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the ASCOT Awards, and the SIP Awards.
The new cask strength rye and the annual cask strength bourbon are being released simultaneously. To celebrate the achievement, each is being presented in a freshly designed and elegant glass bottle.