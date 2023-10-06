The Angel's Envy Line Expands With Its First Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Bourbon lovers can rejoice as Angel's Envy has announced the release of a cask strength rye, finished in toasted oak and Sauternes wine barrels. According to a press release, the limited run of 5,500 bottles of the rye whiskey marks the first time Angel's Envy has released a rye aged in such barrels, and the first cask strength barrels selected by master distiller Owen Martin, who assumed the role in the fall of 2022. The new rye will be available in retailers across the U.S. starting December 1, 2023, including the company's own distillery in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation at Angel's Envy," says Martin in the press release. "With my deep background in maturing, blending, and finishing whiskey, I've been able to share a unique perspective on the Angel's Envy award-winning cask strength program, and am looking forward to this next chapter with the brand."

The rye whiskey is a special feature from Angel's Envy, a distillery known for its corn-forward bourbon. The tipple has notes of pears, cream, and the typical spice that is quintessential to rye whiskeys. While you can enjoy it however you like, Angel's Envy recommends sipping this whiskey neat so that the full flavor profile can be appreciated.