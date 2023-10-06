The Best Beer To Pair With Buffalo Wings, According To An Expert

Beer and Buffalo wings were made for each other, plain and simple — though choosing the right pairing can get a bit more complicated. So how do you pick the best beer for your next basket of chicken wings? We asked Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of Colorado's Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, who gave Tasting Table exclusive expert advice on how to pair combine these two classics. "I would recommend something light, effervescent and crisp," Tyler told us. "A Mexican lager would be my top choice."

Sometimes our favorite version of one thing may clash with our favorite of another –- you may love ice cream, and you may love chicken salad, but both together? Pass. In this case, just because you love a hoppy IPA doesn't mean that IPA loves spicy buffalo sauce. In fact, Tyler said, "Hops can actually make spicy food taste MORE spicy so I'd stay away from IPA's unless you're a glutton for pain. The spice and acidity need something to help clean your palate between bites, without filling you up, so a Mexican lager is really the perfect beer to do that."