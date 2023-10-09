Kobi Batata Shaak (Indian Cabbage Stir-Fry) Recipe
Indian cuisine is widely appreciated for several reasons and it has a reputation for being incredibly flavorful and delicious. It incorporates a vast array of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and more and they are combined in ways to create complex and layered tastes. Kobi batata shaak is a traditional Indian dish, specifically from Gujarat in the Western region of India. It is a vegetarian stir-fry made primarily from 2 ingredients cabbage (kobi) and potatoes (batata). Shaak in Gujarati refers to a vegetable curry dish.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the simplicity of this dish, and potatoes and cabbage are two produce items that I typically have on hand. When I first started making Indian food years ago I became familiar with the spices needed and now they are always stocked in my spice cabinet."
Keep reading to learn how to make this delicious dish. Get ready for some spicy flavor!
Gather the ingredients for kobe batata shaak (Indian cabbage stir-fry)
To make this recipe pick up a green chile, cabbage, and some potatoes from the produce department. "Any type of potatoes will work here so I usually just use what I have on hand," Hahn remarks. "If you can find fresh peas use those but otherwise frozen peas are fine," Hahn goes on to say.
Then you'll need oil for sauteing it all together along with a whole slew of spices — cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder, coriander, chili powder, salt, and asafoetida. "Asafoetida (aka asafetida or hing) comes from the resin of the ferula plant which is in the same family as fennel and celery. It adds an earthy, umami kick to the dish," Hahn explains.
Step 1: Add the oil to a pot
Add the oil to a pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 2: Toast the seeds
Add the cumin and mustard seeds and stir for 1 minute.
Step 3: Add the chile and curry leaves
Add the green chile and curry leaves and stir for 1 minute.
Step 4: Add the rest of the ingredients
Now add the cabbage, potatoes, peas, turmeric, coriander, chili powder, salt, and asofoetida. Stir.
Step 5: Add water and continue to cook
Add ½ cup of water, cover the pan and cook on medium for about 20 minutes on or until the potatoes are done.
Step 6: Serve the kobi batata shaak
The kobi batata shaak is ready to serve.
Can I make this kobi batata shaak in advance?
If you are a meal-prepping guru, you are in luck. This recipe can definitely go on your meal prep list. It is similar to a soup where the flavors are enhanced and get better after the first day. "Sometimes if I don't want to make the whole recipe ahead, I will measure out the spices and put them in a bowl, making sure to keep the cumin seeds and mustard seeds separate because those go into the pan first to sizzle and crack," Hahn explains.
If you like to buy some of your vegetables pre-cut, you can buy a bag of shredded cabbage or even a coleslaw mix. That way you can eliminate the need to shred the cabbage first.
When storing leftovers, a glass container with an airtight lid works best and will last fine for up to 5 days. Because it saves so well, you may want to double the recipe.
What pairs well with kobi batata?
When planning a meal with kobi batata shaak, you can complement its flavors and textures by pairing it with other dishes and accompaniments. Indian bread such as roti or paratha is a classic accompaniment to kobi batata shaak. Their neutral flavor and soft texture make them an ideal choice for scooping up the stir-fry.
Steamed rice is another good option to serve with this dish. The rice can help balance the spiciness of the dish and absorb its flavorful gravy. If you enjoy some extra indulgence, you can serve crispy fried fritters, also known as bhajiya or pakoras, alongside Kobi Batata Shaak.
There are several condiments that blend nicely with this meal — Indian pickles (achar) and chutneys, such as mango pickle or mint chutney, can add a tangy and spicy element to your meal, complementing the flavors of the shaak. Or a cooling yogurt-based side dish like raita can help balance the heat of the curry and provide a refreshing contrast.
- 1 tablespoon oil
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 diced green chile
- 6 curry leaves
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 cup diced potatoes
- ½ cup peas
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon asafoetida
- chopped cilantro
- Add the oil to a pot and bring the heat to medium high.
- Add the cumin and mustard seeds and stir for 1 minute.
- Add the green chile and curry leaves and stir for 1 minute.
- Now add the cabbage, potatoes, peas, turmeric, coriander, chili powder, salt, and asofoetida. Stir.
- Add ½ cup of water, cover the pan and cook for about 20 minutes or until the potatoes are done.
- The kobi batata shaak is ready to serve. Top with chopped cilantro if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|137
|Total Fat
|5.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.6 g
|Sodium
|423.9 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g