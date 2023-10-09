Kobi Batata Shaak (Indian Cabbage Stir-Fry) Recipe

Indian cuisine is widely appreciated for several reasons and it has a reputation for being incredibly flavorful and delicious. It incorporates a vast array of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and more and they are combined in ways to create complex and layered tastes. Kobi batata shaak is a traditional Indian dish, specifically from Gujarat in the Western region of India. It is a vegetarian stir-fry made primarily from 2 ingredients cabbage (kobi) and potatoes (batata). Shaak in Gujarati refers to a vegetable curry dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the simplicity of this dish, and potatoes and cabbage are two produce items that I typically have on hand. When I first started making Indian food years ago I became familiar with the spices needed and now they are always stocked in my spice cabinet."

Keep reading to learn how to make this delicious dish. Get ready for some spicy flavor!