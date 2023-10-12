Why Ina Garten Thinks You Should Rent Your Glassware For Parties

Throwing a dinner party means breaking out the glassware, but before you make a run to Target to ensure you have enough stemware or start fretting over whether you should use your great-grandmother's Baccarat crystal for your shindig, be like Ina Garten and rent it. The Barefoot Contessa shared in her "Cook Like A Pro" cookbook that glassware is the last detail she loses sleep over. Instead, she orders "hand-blown stemmed all-purpose wine and Champagne glasses" because it isn't going to break the pocketbook, and as an added benefit, you don't have to wash them before you send them back.

Garten's glassware solution sounds dreamy, but how much will renting glassware run you? Obviously, where you live, the vendor you use, and the type of glassware you rent will greatly influence this bill, but it can cost you as little as about 40 cents to close to $2 per glass. Of course, the other factor that will help you determine the cost is how much glassware you need.