Best Chasers To Pair With Bourbon

Drinking liquor straight comes with a distinct burn, especially when it comes to bourbon. While some people enjoy this sensation, others consider it less than desirable. Don't worry, though. There's a simple solution: chasers. Whether sipping bourbon on the rocks, enjoying it neat, or taking shots, following it with a chaser is the best way to cut through the potent flavor and minimize the strong burning aftertaste.

Of course, if you want or need a chaser when drinking bourbon straight, chances are you don't really enjoy the taste much or drink cheap bourbon. As a result, you'll want a chaser that seriously cuts through the potent flavor and diminishes the intense burn that follows, so something like water simply won't do. Instead, you'll want a chaser with lots of flavor to counterbalance the bourbon you're consuming. Fortunately, there are plenty of options when it comes to great bourbon chasers, and the majority of them are readily available in bars.