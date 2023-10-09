How Long It Takes To Cook A Quiche In The Air Fryer

If you're looking for quick and easy air fryer meals, add quiche to the list. Quiche is already a pretty straightforward dish to make, as well as the perfect opportunity to use up any leftover ingredients from your fridge. With the air fryer, your quiche will be complete in even less time. But how quick?

Firstly, it depends on the size of the quiche. If you're going for a smaller quiche — such as the size of a ramekin (which is usually between three and four inches) — it will take just 12 to 14 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're going for a larger quiche — using somewhere around the size of an eight-inch pie crust — it will take about 35 minutes total: Five minutes for the crust on its own at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then about 30 more minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit once you've added the egg mixture. This is a significantly shorter process than cooking a quiche in the oven, which typically takes over an hour to cook (plus more time to prep).

Of course, it's important to note that all air fryers are different, so getting the perfect quiche may require some trial and error. You can always set it for less time to check on it, then pop it back in if it needs more time. To check if the quiche is done, stick a knife or toothpick into the center and, if it comes out clean, the quiche is cooked through.