Use A Spoon To Prevent Liquid Splatter When Cooking

Preventing splatters from liquids is particularly important if, for example, you're pouring a splash of red wine into a bubbling meaty pot roast or simmering soup because effused hot splashes can scald and burn the skin. According to the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, one of the most common causes of burns for people young and old across the country is hot water, so taking care to slow down in the kitchen and using a spoon to combine liquids more safely is worth getting used to.

Did you know that bartenders also use this back-of-the-spoon trick to suspend liquids on top of each other when making fancy, layered cocktails? Indeed, it's so effective that many bars invest in special pouring spoons with a notch on the handle that they can rest on the edge of a glass. This frees up their hands so they can easily pour fruity liquids into pretty cocktail glasses.

However, at home, a simple upturned tablespoon or dessert spoon works perfectly well to help safely pour soy sauce into a hot pho or add a thickening cornflour slurry to chicken corn soup. You can even use this technique to pour milk into the dry mix for pancakes, douse a fruit cake with spirits, like brandy or rum, or feed a loaf cake with a tart lemon syrup. And once you master it, you can toss out all your funnels, too!