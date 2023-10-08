What A Wide Variety Of Vegetable Options Says About A Restaurant

The next time you're dining out, count the veggie options that the restaurant has on offer. If the vegetable options are diverse, there's a good chance that the quality of the restaurant is also higher than your average dining establishment, too. This rule of thumb applies to every type of eatery, whether it's a fancy, up-scale restaurant or a more modest family-style joint, but there are exceptions, of course.

Unlike some foods, quality veggie dishes require fresh ingredients (frozen vegetables won't do with their inferior texture, color, and flavor). Ample vegetable choices often reflect a commitment to sustainable dining (the practice of sourcing fresh, farm-direct produce). This dedication can translate to other ingredients on the menu, too. Vegetable dishes also promote healthier, eco-friendly dining when compared directly to meat dishes.

But, there are some important nuances to consider here. It's unrealistic to expect every restaurant to offer a complete menu of vegetable options, especially when looking at specialized eateries like barbecue joints, where the focus is naturally on meat. In such cases, having limited vegetable choices doesn't necessarily indicate that the food is unhealthy or that the restaurant follows unethical practices. Additionally, you shouldn't dismiss items like pasta and bread simply because they aren't strictly vegetable-based, either. They can still nicely balance out a meat-heavy menu!