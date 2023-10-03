Mari Ne Opens In NYC, Offering A Casual Take On Michelin Star Korean Cuisine
New York City will soon be getting another high-quality Korean restaurant in which to dine, just a half-block from Bryant Park and a few from Koreatown. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, chef Sungchul Shim, alongside his longtime executive sous chef Daniel Jang, is opening up his third restaurant: Mari Ne. Prior to opening Mari Ne, Shim (who gained experience working at restaurants such as Le Bernardin, Per Se, and Neta) opened up Kochi, which serves a nine-course tasting menu of Korean skewered dishes, in 2019. A couple of years after this, Shim opened up (just) Mari, which, like the new Mari Ne, serves up a selection of Korean handrolls. Both of Shim's restaurants are still open and have received one Michelin star each.
With Mari Ne — which was created as the "little sister" restaurant to Mari — Shim is taking a much more casual approach for both the menu and the design. The space features an open kitchen – which is so cozy and casual that it gives off the vibe of a home kitchen — as well as a 16-seat bar where guests can dine right in front of where the chefs work. As a result, diners can expect an intimate and relaxed night out, but with high-quality and delicious food. So, what can guests expect from the menu?
Handrolls galore and more
The menu at Mari Ne features three sets of handrolls for diners to choose from. Seafood lovers, get ready because the 4 Handroll Set consists of tatty tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, and spicy tuna, and the 5 Handroll Set comes with fatty tuna and spicy tuna, as well as salmon, scallop, and crab. The last handroll set caters specifically to vegans — featuring five handrolls of soy bulgogi, mushroom, eggplant, burdock, and yuba. However, if you'd rather pick and choose your own set of handrolls, each one is also available to order a la carte. There are even a few handrolls that are only available a la carte — the uni, salmon roe, and wagyu — to give you even more options for a customized meal.
Additionally, the menu doesn't start and end with handrolls: other menu items include Wang Mandu (steamed dumplings) with pork, chive, and tofu, as well as Mini Pho, featuring a braised wagyu brisket broth with vermicelli noodles. As for drinks, guests can choose between options such as sake, soju, beer, and canned makgeolli (Korean rice wine). If you're looking to spend a welcoming and homey night out, Mari Ne has a lunch and early dinner schedule of 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.