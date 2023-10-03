Mari Ne Opens In NYC, Offering A Casual Take On Michelin Star Korean Cuisine

New York City will soon be getting another high-quality Korean restaurant in which to dine, just a half-block from Bryant Park and a few from Koreatown. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, chef Sungchul Shim, alongside his longtime executive sous chef Daniel Jang, is opening up his third restaurant: Mari Ne. Prior to opening Mari Ne, Shim (who gained experience working at restaurants such as Le Bernardin, Per Se, and Neta) opened up Kochi, which serves a nine-course tasting menu of Korean skewered dishes, in 2019. A couple of years after this, Shim opened up (just) Mari, which, like the new Mari Ne, serves up a selection of Korean handrolls. Both of Shim's restaurants are still open and have received one Michelin star each.

With Mari Ne — which was created as the "little sister" restaurant to Mari — Shim is taking a much more casual approach for both the menu and the design. The space features an open kitchen – which is so cozy and casual that it gives off the vibe of a home kitchen — as well as a 16-seat bar where guests can dine right in front of where the chefs work. As a result, diners can expect an intimate and relaxed night out, but with high-quality and delicious food. So, what can guests expect from the menu?