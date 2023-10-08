Why Gordon Ramsay Usually Skips Sit-Down Lunches And Dinners

It turns out that Gordon Ramsay is as busy as he acts. The mercurial star chef took to Reddit to answer questions from readers, one of whom asked the chef about his daily eating habits and preferences for meal times. The restauranteur admits that actually sitting down to eat a meal isn't part of his usual routine, as the demands of cheffing and managing his own kitchens keep him on his feet. "I have a breakfast with oatmeal, that's the first thing, and that sets me up for the rest of the day," Ramsay explained, adding that the time it takes to sit down and enjoy a several-course meal is something of a luxury for the time-strapped professional.

"I'm not very good at sitting down for 3 hours to enjoy a meal. I'd be lying if I told you, 'I sit down 4 nights a week and have a 3-course dinner.' I do nothing of the sort," he wrote, adding that with regular taste tests in the kitchen keeping hunger pangs at bay, he would need to plan in advance for space in his stomach as well as his schedule. Even when the chef does make a dinner appearance, he admits to sharing appetizers before digging into main courses and savoring desserts.