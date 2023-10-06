Why Chardonnay Pairs Perfectly With Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

The right wine can make any meal taste better. It can complement and contrast the unique flavors of a dish, inspiring every bite to be even more enjoyable than the last. However, finding the perfect wine pairing is easier said than done. Naturally, this is why we've turned to the experts when it comes to figuring out which bottle is a match for an autumnal classic like Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.

Tasting Table consulted the team at Bright Cellars, a wine club that selects bottles for you based on your personal tastes, and a perfect pairing was quickly found. According to Catherine Fallis, Master Sommelier and pairing genius at Bright Cellars, the varietal that reigns supreme is Chardonnay. But, she specifies that it should be one made in an unoaked style. Fallis explains that Trader Joe's cheesy and buttery baked pasta dish finds balance with a Chardonnay that falls on the crisper end of the spectrum.

In particular, Fallis recommends the 2021 Meet Cute Chardonnay from Lodi, California. Bursting with fresh notes of tangerine and yellow apple, the medium-bodied wine has mild undertones of caramel and bread dough that give it a gentle touch of richness. That said, any unoaked Chard will do the trick, as she explains, "A creamy but delicately flavored wine is the pashmina over a fabulous outfit — which, in this case, is a trio of Gouda, Parmesan, and Cheddar cheeses blended with butternut squash, macaroni, and nutmeg-scented bechamel sauce."