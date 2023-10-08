How To Give Any Cookie An Extra Sweet And Shimmery Crunch

If you're someone who likes to bake at home, then you know that there are seemingly endless tips and tricks to make homemade cookies the best that they can be. Well, if you're interested in giving any cookie an extra sweet and shimmery crunch, then we've got a new tip for you to try out: roll the cookie in sugar before baking.

Yes, it's really that simple. Once your dough is all finished and you're getting ready to place it onto a baking sheet, set up a small bowl filled with sugar. Then, roll your cookie dough balls through the sugar. From there, proceed as normal with the recipe and cook time. The result is a cookie with not only a nice crunch but a little extra sweetness in the flavor.

Your mind may have immediately jumped to sugar cookies to use this recipe on — which is definitely a good idea that will result in delicious cookies — but the sugar rolling idea can definitely be used beyond just sugar cookies.