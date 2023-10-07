Would You Rather Drink Wine In A Napa Or Paris Vineyard? Tasting Table Readers Decide

Assuming the responders primarily live in the States, location bias may have helped tip the results in Napa's favor. In fact, one Tasting Table reader cited proximity (and a little nostalgia) as their reason for voting for the California-based wineries. "Definitely Napa," they wrote. "Close to where I used to live in California. I miss it!" On the flip side, one responder who lives 35 miles from Napa Valley voted for Paris, since it's a region they're not as familiar with.

But the Paris voters had good reasons for doing so. As one proclaimed, "I've seen grapes grow, I'm all for sightseeing and drinking multiple varieties of vineyards. You can do that in Paris!" Meanwhile, another cited the French city as a potentially more affordable area to visit vineyards. "Napa has become so [expensive] (they charge a high fee for tastings, and do not waive the fee when you buy bottles). It's almost cheaper to go to Paris!" they said.

However, one commenter was unaware of wineries in the city of Paris, while another said the "good" vineyards are in the countryside. While it's true that incredible wineries exist all over France, there are in fact about 150 vineyards in or near Paris, including some stunning hidden landscapes. Whether it's a cheaper place to drink wine than Napa, however, is still up for debate.