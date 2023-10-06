How To Transform Your Grilled Cheese Into A Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled cheese is easily one of the best comfort foods out there, as well as being one of the simplest dishes to get right. The best grilled cheese uses your favorite type of cheese (or mix of cheeses) — such as cheddar, pepper jack, or mozzarella — and is made on fancy bread, such as sourdough or maybe even a baguette. Additionally, it's perfectly crispy on the outside, thanks to the help of either butter or mayonnaise — whichever side you take in the long-held debate.

Well, imagine that perfect grilled cheese, but turned into a classic breakfast staple. To achieve this, it just takes a couple of additions, despite grilled cheese typically not being considered a breakfast food.

Many grilled cheese recipes already bring in some additions, such as meats or veggies, so you may as well tweak those additions to be ingredients of breakfast dishes. For example, we can add in bacon and scrambled or fried eggs to go with the melted cheese to make a classic breakfast sandwich — not unlike one you would find at a restaurant or a fast food joint.