Black And Orange Pappardelle Returns To Trader Joe's In Time For Halloween

Halloween is about as clear cut a candy holiday as you can get, but Trader Joe's is looking to inject a little Italian into the mix with the return of black and orange pappardelle. Trader Joe's is always stocked with interesting limited-time treats, but like with Starbucks and so many others, fall may be the ultimate time to find seasonal specialties. And while fall is always pumpkin spice season, Trader Joe's also goes all-in on pasta, with pumpkin ravioli and frozen butternut squash mac & cheese being among their most recognizable fall products. The black and orange pappardelle doesn't quite have the pedigree of some of its other favorites, but as a celebratory product, it's still a lot of fun.

The festive and colorful pasta was first released last year and gets its flavor and color from squid ink and paprika. Now it looks like it's back for a second year, as Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed announced the find on Instagram from a store in Monrovia, California. The discovery was made alongside other fall pasta shapes, like their pumpkin-shaped fall zucchette pasta, which is made with butternut squash. Unlike so many of Trader Joe's other specialty products, the black and orange pappardelle is made by a third-party brand, Di Bari, an Italian pasta manufacturer from the Puglia region of southeastern Italy.